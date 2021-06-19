ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Tests MIUI Battery Health Indicator: List of Compatible Smartphones

    By
    |

    Mostly, smartphone batteries are lithium-ion batteries that deteriorate over time, thereby resulting in a decline in battery performance. We might have faced this situation in our daily lives wherein durable smartphones with batteries that lasted an entire day on a single charge might suddenly not last even for half a day sans recharge.

     

    Xiaomi Tests MIUI Battery Health Indicator

    It looks like Xiaomi wants to change this scenario as it wants its fans to get a feature that will help them witness better battery performance without any glitch. It eyes to launch a feature that will let users monitor the battery health of their smartphones. This is none other than MIUI Battery Health Indicator.

    Xiaomi MIUI Battery Health Indicator Detailed

    Talking about this feature, the Xiaomi MIUI Battery Health Indicator can measure the battery health status depending on intricate battery aging parameters. Several factors that leave an impact on the battery life and affect the battery aging process of smartphone batteries include use time, cycle times, storage capacity, and storage temperature among others.

    MIUI Battery Health Indicator will convert the battery health into a scale depending on the aging impedance, capacity, and temperature. This way, users can get to know the current health of their battery in just a glance.

    Those interested in knowing the battery health of their smartphones can access the battery health via the eligible Xiaomi smartphones from System Settings -> Power Saving and Battery -> Battery page. The system will notify the users to take their device to a service center when the battery is deteriorating so that the battery life can be improved and deliver optimum performance.

    Eligible Xiaomi Smartphones

    Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI Battery Health Indicator feature to some smartphones. Initially, it was rolled out to Redmi Note 10. Now, the feature is under testing on more models including Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, and Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

     

    Xiaomi is expected to roll out this feature to more models when the stable version of the feature is ready. This will let users maintain their smartphones' battery life and ensure it works for a longer period of time without deterioration.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X