Xiaomi Tests MIUI Battery Health Indicator: List of Compatible Smartphones

Mostly, smartphone batteries are lithium-ion batteries that deteriorate over time, thereby resulting in a decline in battery performance. We might have faced this situation in our daily lives wherein durable smartphones with batteries that lasted an entire day on a single charge might suddenly not last even for half a day sans recharge.

It looks like Xiaomi wants to change this scenario as it wants its fans to get a feature that will help them witness better battery performance without any glitch. It eyes to launch a feature that will let users monitor the battery health of their smartphones. This is none other than MIUI Battery Health Indicator.

Xiaomi MIUI Battery Health Indicator Detailed

Talking about this feature, the Xiaomi MIUI Battery Health Indicator can measure the battery health status depending on intricate battery aging parameters. Several factors that leave an impact on the battery life and affect the battery aging process of smartphone batteries include use time, cycle times, storage capacity, and storage temperature among others.

MIUI Battery Health Indicator will convert the battery health into a scale depending on the aging impedance, capacity, and temperature. This way, users can get to know the current health of their battery in just a glance.

Those interested in knowing the battery health of their smartphones can access the battery health via the eligible Xiaomi smartphones from System Settings -> Power Saving and Battery -> Battery page. The system will notify the users to take their device to a service center when the battery is deteriorating so that the battery life can be improved and deliver optimum performance.

Eligible Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI Battery Health Indicator feature to some smartphones. Initially, it was rolled out to Redmi Note 10. Now, the feature is under testing on more models including Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+, and Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

Xiaomi is expected to roll out this feature to more models when the stable version of the feature is ready. This will let users maintain their smartphones' battery life and ensure it works for a longer period of time without deterioration.

