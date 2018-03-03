Xiaomi to announce something important regrading Mi Mix 2S next week

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Mix 2S on March 27. The smartphone was initially rumored to launch at MWC 2018, but the company dismissed the rumors by announcing the launch date. In any case, we already know almost everything about the Mi Mix 2S due to numerous leaks. The smartphone has also visited AnTuTu benchmarking site.

Xiaomi, itself, is dropping hints about the Mi Mix 2's successor as well. The company recently posted a teaser video that suggests the Mi Mix 2S will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has said that it will make some important announcement regarding the smartphone next week. This news comes from Xiaomi's official Weibo page.

Unfortunately, we don't know what will the announcement reveal. As of now, we will have to content with the information we have obtained via leaks. The Mi Mix 2S is said to come with a 6.01-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9.

The smartphone is likely to offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We assume that there could be more memory variants of the phone with lower storage and RAM configuration.

In terms of optics, the Mi Mix 2S is said to be equipped with a 16MP primary sensor. A recent leak reveals that the smartphone will pack a huge 4,400mAh battery. Do note that the firmware files of the Mi Mix 2S have revealed that it includes a smaller 3,400mAh battery. Now, we are not quite sure what to expect from this contradictory information.

