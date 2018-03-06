Xiaomi to hold a pre-launch event this week for Mi Mix 2s

Xiaomi is all set to reveal its new high-end smartphone Mi Mix 2s on March 27. The Chinese handset maker has already sent out media invites for the launch event and this will be one of the major launches from the company in 2018. While we are waiting for the main event, it looks like Xiaomi has some surprise for the fans as well as consumers just ahead of the official launch. The company might release some details about the upcoming flagship.

Well, according to reports Xiaomi is likely to hold an event this week for the Mi Mix 2s. The company has also announced this on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site. However, the company has not revealed anything, the dates or what the event is all about. It has only has mentioned that "there is still important news to be announced." While nothing is clear, it could happen anytime this week.

Meanwhile, some reports coming out of China have said Xiaomi might talk about some of the key features of the upcoming device. As far as our speculations go, the company could make some announcements regarding the full-screen design of the smartphone and other features like in-display fingerprint technology and AI integrated cameras amongst others. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for us.

Talking about the leaks and rumors, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is expected to feature a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Some reports have suggested that the device will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor. The device is also said to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor which will likely be accompanied by 8GB of RAM. The device is further expected to come with 256GB of internal storage, MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3400mAh battery.

As for the leaked images, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s has been shown with nearly a bezel-less design and it looks like it will be an upgrade to the Mi Mix 2. In any case, Xiaomi will be taking the smartphone game to another level with this product and it will interesting to see how the market will react once the device is made official.

