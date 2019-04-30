ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi to host Redmi 7 next sale on May 3 in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 standard variant with 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 3GB RAM variant has a price label of Rs 8,999.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi 7, the successor to Redmi 6 budget smartphone was launched last week in India. The smartphone has gone up for its first sale yesterday starting at Rs 7,999. Now, the Chinese tech giant has revealed the next flash sale dates of this device in the country.

    Xiaomi to host Redmi 7 next sale on May 3 in India

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 next sale details:

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7 will be available for purchase again on May 3, 2019, in the country. The smartphone can be purchased online on mi.com and Amazon.in. The sale will go live at 3 PM and interested users can also visit the Mi Home stores to purchase the device.

    In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 standard variant with 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant of the device with 32GB internal storage is retailing for Rs 8,999. The smartphone can be purchased in three different color options including Blue, Black, and Red colors.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features:

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 is a competent affordable smartphone which is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset. The processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The onboard storage space of 32GB can be expanded to up to 512GB via microSD card. For imaging, the device uses a 12MP+ 2MP dual-lens setup at the rear panel.
    The 8MP selfie camera is housed in the Dot notch at the top of the display. The display up front measures 6.26-inch in size and offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue