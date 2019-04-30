Xiaomi to host Redmi 7 next sale on May 3 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Xiaomi Redmi 7 standard variant with 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 3GB RAM variant has a price label of Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, the successor to Redmi 6 budget smartphone was launched last week in India. The smartphone has gone up for its first sale yesterday starting at Rs 7,999. Now, the Chinese tech giant has revealed the next flash sale dates of this device in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 next sale details:

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 will be available for purchase again on May 3, 2019, in the country. The smartphone can be purchased online on mi.com and Amazon.in. The sale will go live at 3 PM and interested users can also visit the Mi Home stores to purchase the device.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 standard variant with 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant of the device with 32GB internal storage is retailing for Rs 8,999. The smartphone can be purchased in three different color options including Blue, Black, and Red colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features:

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is a competent affordable smartphone which is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset. The processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The onboard storage space of 32GB can be expanded to up to 512GB via microSD card. For imaging, the device uses a 12MP+ 2MP dual-lens setup at the rear panel.

The 8MP selfie camera is housed in the Dot notch at the top of the display. The display up front measures 6.26-inch in size and offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The smartphone runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.