Xiaomi to launch a new product that will change the lives of consumers in India

Xiaomi has been recognized as the fastest growing smartphone brand in India based on Q3 data provided by IDC. While the Chinese OEM is enjoying a fair amount of success in the Indian market, Xiaomi seems to be aiming higher. The company is already offering budget smartphones with enticing features but now it looks like the company has a product that will "change the lives" of people in the rural areas.

Previously Xiaomi's head Manu Kumar Jain had shared a quick teaser hinting at something the company will be launching soon, and that it will have an India context. But since no details were shared it has been a mystery as to what exactly the company is planning to launch.

With curiosity ever increasing, we are getting few hints about the product from Manu yet again. The company's Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to his Twitter account to tease the possible launch of another product or device or initiative. We still don't know much about the product but he kind of makes it clear that this product will be specifically targeted towards the rural market.

Further, what we can deduce from his statement is that this product could be anything ranging from a feature phone to entry-level smartphone or some other product (since Xiaomi is not limited to produce smartphones only) designed to help the rural masses.

Met this incredible couple during my field trip across villages. I was humbled by their warmth, and hospitality they offered me 🙏



Gained insights on the way people lead their lives in rural India. Fingers crossed for a new product that I believe will help change their lives 🤞 pic.twitter.com/hTNmiWmZ6H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 19, 2017

Or at the most, Xiaomi could be opening stores to extend its reach in the rural areas. As the details are scarce, there is a possibility of anything. We are waiting in anticipation and are hoping that Manu will make things clearer in the coming days. From the looks of it, the launch might happen soon enough.

Xiaomi has already set up stores in most of the major towns and cities. Now the company might be penetrating deeper into the country basically making their presence felt in villages which has a large population of mobile users as well.

All in all, it will be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store for India in the days to come. Many reports are saying that the company could launch the successor to the Redmi Note 4 as well.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been busy this year and in fact, the company has managed to keep up with Samsung to become the number one smartphone company in the country for the quarter (Q3) that ended in September.