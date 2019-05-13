Xiaomi unviels India's first automatic smartphone dispenser: Mi Express Kiosk News oi-Vivek You can use credit, debit, cash, or UPI for payment

Xiaomi is the #1 smartphone maker in India, as the company has launched a lot of value for money smartphones and accessories. Xiaomi has no done a job that no other smartphone company was able to do, at least in India.

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Express Kiosk in Bengaluru (Manyata Tech Park), where, techies can buy their favorite Xiaomi smartphones and accessories within seconds.

What is Xiaomi Mi Express Kiosk?

The Xiaomi Mi Express Kiosk is an automatic machine, which is capable of dispensing smartphones and accessories. Users can pay for their purchase using cash, debit, credit, or UPI. And the price of the item will be identical to that of the online pricing of the product. In less than a minute (including the payment processing time) you will be able to buy your favourite Xiaomi product, which also comes with a original invoice.

Xiaomi India head Manu Jain has also confirmed that more Mi Express Kiosk will be installed across the country in the coming days. Xiaomi is most likely to replenish the stock everyday, so that, the kiosk does not go out of stock. You can expect a huge que in front of the Kiosk, especially to buy smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

List of available items in Xiaomi Mi Express Kiosk

Almost every smartphone-related products are available via the Kiosk, except for the television, Mi Luggage, and other heavy products. Here is the curated list of products available from the Xiaomi Mi Express Kiosk (based on the image shared by Manu Kumar Jain).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi 10000 mAh power bank

Xiaomi 20000 mAh power bank

Xiaomi car fast charger

Xiaomi Basic earphones

Xiaomi selfie stick

Xiaomi data cable

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Bluetooth earphones