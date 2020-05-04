Xiaomi Updates Mi Browsers To Let Users Switch Off Data Tracking In Incognito Mode News oi-Rohit Arora

In an interesting chain of events of accusations over stealing user's privacy, Xiaomi has rolled out new software updates for its web browsers. The new updates have been rolled out for the preloaded Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro and the Mint Browser available for download on Google Play. The Mi Browser/Mi Browser (v12.1.4) and Mint Browser (v3.4.3) will now feature an improved "incognito" mode to allow users to switch on or off "aggregated data collection" to maintain privacy.

You must update Mi browsers in the coming days to ensure privacy if you are a Xiaomi phone user. Go to Settings > Incognito mode settings to see if you've got the improved incognito mode on Mi browsers. Make sure the 'Enhanced Incognito mode' toggle is disabled. Will Xiaomi disable the data collection by default is something to be seen once the updates reach out to masses.

Notably, Xiaomi has been in news for all the wrong reasons since last few days. The Chinese company was accused of collecting browsing data from its users. Forbes issued a warning stating that Xiaomi is recording millions of people's 'Private' Web and phone use. Cybersecurity researcher Gabi Cirlig examined the Mi Browser on the Redmi Note 8 and said, "It's a backdoor with phone functionality".

Xiaomi responded to accusations by issuing a public statement. The company called the reporting by Forbes to be misrepresentative of the facts. The statement mentioned, "We feel they have misunderstood what we communicated regarding our data privacy principles and policy. Our user's privacy and internet security is of top priority at Xiaomi; we are confident that we strictly follow and are fully compliant with local laws and regulations. We have reached out to Forbes to offer clarity on this unfortunate misinterpretation."

Later, some researchers released videos to show how the Xiaomi Mi Browsers/ Mint Browsers (preloaded on all MIUI devices selling in the Indian market and worldwide) were sending data to remote servers, even when the incognito mode is enabled. Cybersecurity researcher Andrew Tierney even took to Twitter to refute Xiaomi's claims. He mentioned that the issue is not about Xiaomi sending data to remote servers over secure or insecure methods; however, for the fact that the data is being sent out from the user's device.

Now Xiaomi has rolled out some updates for Mi Browsers to address the privacy issues. We still need to evaluate on a personal level to see how the user's privacy has been ensured in addition to the fact that why would Xiaomi devices log the activity of what folders were opened and which screens were swiped on the handset.

What would you do in a scenario if you find out that your phone's activity is being sent out to some remote servers? Let us know in comments.

Best Mobiles in India