Xiaomi X aka Xiaomi Chiron with JDI full screen display emerges online

A few days back, we saw the render of a Xiaomi smartphone with a design that is reminiscent to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8. It was not sure if this is the Mi Mix 2 or the Mi Note 3 though the former makes more sense.

However, the recent rumors suggest that this device might not be the Mi Mix 2. It is believed to be a flagship device with powerful specs. More details regarding this smartphone have emerged online via a Weibo post. The device is said to belong to an all new series called Xiaomi X and is internally referred by the codename "Chiron".

JDI’s full screen display The Xiaomi X smartphone is said to be the full screen display device that was rumored so long. It is believed to flaunt a 6-inch LCD display from JDI (Japanese Display International). The display is said to carry a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels. From the image, it can be seen that the display has extremely thin bezels at the top and bottom edges. 8GB RAM is expected The Xiaomi full screen phone is claimed to be a hardware powerhouse as it is rumored to arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory capacity. The imaging aspects of the Xiaomi X aka Xiaomi Chiron are said to be similar to that of the Mi 6 with dual 12MP Sony IMX362 sensors at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. July 25 launch likely Going by the source, the Xiaomi X model is believed to be launched on July 25 along with the Redmi 6X. The Redmi 6X is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The device is said to have dual rear camera sensors and a 5.46-inch Incell display from JDI.