Xolo Era 1X Pro launched at Rs 5,888; exclusive to Snapdeal

Back in September 2016, Xolo announced the launch of the Era 1X entry-level smartphone. After several months, the company has come up with the successor of this smartphone dubbed Era 1X Pro.

The recent offering from Xolo's stable is claimed to be a selfie-centric smartphone as it is fitted with a dual LED flash at the front along with the 5MP selfie camera at the front. While this appears to be the major highlight of the Xolo Era 1X Pro, the other notable features including 4G VoLTE support and Android Marshmallow OS out of the box.

Talking about the other specifications, the Xolo Era 1X Pro makes use of a 1.5GHz quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory capacity that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The device has a 5-inch HD 720p display at the front.

As mentioned above, the front facer is a 5MP sensor and there is an 8MP rear camera with LED flash. The rear camera comes with several features such as Burst Mode, Beauty Mode, Time Lapse Video, Live Photos, Audio Note, and Slow Motion Video. The entire package draws the necessary power from a 2500mAh Li-Po battery.

Also read: Xolo Era 2X has been launched in India

When it comes to the pricing and availability details, the Xolo Era 1X Pro is priced at Rs. 5,888. Launched in two color variants - Black and Gold, this Xolo smartphone is exclusively available via the online retailer Snapdeal.

Interestingly, Xolo has announced a 365-day screen replacement offer under which those who purchase the smartphone on or before July 31, 2017 can get a one-time screen replacement for free within 365 days from the date of the purchase.