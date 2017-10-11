Xolo Era 3X, Era 2V and Era 3 launched in India; price starts at Rs. 4,999

Xolo, the Indian smartphone brand has launched series of selfie-centric smartphones: Era 3X, Era 2V and Era 3. Priced at Rs 7,499, Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 4,999 respectively, the phones are exclusively available on Flipkart.

The pre-orders for the smartphones have already started and sale will commence from 00:00 hours on October 14. Xolo Era 3X and Xolo Era 2V come in Black color while the Xolo ERA 3 has been launched in Black and Gray variants. The Era selfie series is targeted at today's tech-savvy youngsters. All the new devices are equipped with moonlight front flash for taking excellent selfies in low-light conditions.

Other than that, these new smartphones from Xolo are powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor along with Mali T720 GPU. Another similarity is, all of them offer 4G VoLTE support.

Starting with the Xolo Era 3X, it features a 5-inch HD display that is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone offers 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage space. It draws power from a 3,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Xolo Era 3X features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash as well as a 13MP front camera with moonlight flash. The device also has a fingerprint scanner.

Moving on, the Xolo Era 2V comes with a 5-inch HD display screen resolution of 1280×720 pixels. There is 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, which can be expanded further.

Talking about the camera department, the Era 2V is equipped with an 8MP rear and a 13MP front camera. This smartphone also houses a fingerprint sensor.

Xolo Era 3, the third smartphone in the series, offers 1GB of RAM, 8 GB of default storage, a battery of 2500mAh and a 5-inch HD display. Era 3 packs a camera combination of 8MP front and 5MP rear camera.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sunil Raina, Business Head, Xolo, said, "The new Era series smartphones fulfill this objective by offering features which will satisfy our consumers' growing need of capturing 'great selfies' and enhance their overall smartphone experience."