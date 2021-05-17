Xperia Ace 2 Leaked Via Google Play Console; Helio P35 SoC At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen several new smartphones stop by Google Play Console in recent times. The latest one to appear on the website is the Xperia Ace 2. The upcoming Sony offering will be a budget device packed with an entry-level MediaTek processor. The Google Play listing has also hinted at the design of the Xperia Ace 2 along with the key features. Will this device allow Sony to make a comeback in the budget smartphone space? Let's find out:

Sony Xperia Ace 2 Design, Key Features

According to the Google Play Console, the Sony Xperia Ace 2 has the SO-41B model number. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a tweet confirming the same. The website has showcased the front panel of the device featuring a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Sony Xperia Ace II visits Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing.

Helio P35

4GB RAM

Android 11

720x1496p display.#Sony #SonyXperiaAce2 #XperiaAceII pic.twitter.com/Go3tlamByZ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 17, 2021

The side bezels are narrow, while the chin is comparatively thicker. The listing doesn't hint at the design of the rear panel. So, it can't be said if the Xperia Ace 2 will feature a gradient or matte-textured back panel. Also, the camera module's design remains unknown at the moment.

Since the Google Play Console database doesn't hint at the camera specifications, the number of sensors is also hard to guess. However, some other key features have been revealed by this listing. The Sony Xperia Ace 2 will be equipped with the Helio P35 processor under the hood. The octa-core MediaTek chipset will be accompanied by PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The device will be launched with 4GB RAM, as per the listing. Whether the company will launch additional variants or not is currently unknown. While the storage capacity is also not revealed, there are possibilities that we get to see 64GB or 128GB variants.

The Xperia Ace 2 will ship with Android 11 OS which will be topped with an in-house UI. Apart from this, the Google Play Listing confirms an HD+ display with 720 x 1496 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 300 PPI. The display type and screen refresh rate are not revealed. But we can expect an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Is Xperia Ace 2 Sony's New Bet In The Budget Segment?

As of now, only the aforementioned features of the Xperia Ace 2 are known. Primary details of the camera specifications, display, and battery remain at large. We have seen some good offerings by Sony in the past. But, the slow pace in smartphone launches has been a drawback for the brand.

Even now, there are limited handsets by the company which are tipped to be under development. The Xperia Ace 2 seems to bring entry-level hardware to the table and will likely carry an affordable price tag.

The company might be eying the budget segment considering major markets like India has a major user base in this category. However, the competition is stiff and Sony would have to keep a balance between the pricing and quality hardware for guaranteed success.

