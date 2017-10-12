You can now get a cashback of Rs. 15,000 on the purchase of Apple iPhone 8

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India at the starting price of Rs. 64,000. While the iPhone 8 has brought a lot of upgrades over its predecessor iPhone 7, its price tag is one of the main reasons people are not going for it.

If you are one of them, we have some good news for you. Thanks to the Diwali offers on many e-retailers, the iPhone 8 is now available at a much cheaper price. As such, Paytm Mall is offering the Apple iPhone 8's 64GB model at just Rs. 46,950. Yes, you heard it right. Paytm Mall is selling the iPhone 8 (64GB) at Rs. 61,950 and buyers will also get a cashback of Rs. 15,000.

This means, ultimately you will have shell out just Rs. 46,950. Of course, there are some terms and conditions to this offer. You will be eligible to avail this offer only if you buy the iPhone 8 using your Yes Bank credit card. You will also have to use the promo code 'YESPECIAL' during the payment.

You will get a cashback of Rs. 9,000 within 24 hours of making the purchase, while the remaining Rs. 6,000 will be credited to your account on or before November 20.

If you don't have a Yes Bank credit card, you will get a cashback of Rs. 9,000. Even so, you will get the Apple iPhone 8 at Rs. 52,950. Isn't is a sweet deal?

Not only Paytm mall, Reliance Jio, and CitiBank have also joined hands to offer the iPhone 8 (64GB) for just Rs. 20,788 via Amazon India. Sounds unbelievable, but let us explain.

To avail this offer, you will have to buy the smartphone using your Citibank credit card or World debit card, and you will get a cash back of Rs. 8,000. However, it will take 90 days to get the amount credited to your account. In any case, the cashback will bring down the price of iPhone 8's 64GB variant to Rs. 54,000.

Moreover, if you have a Reliance Jio SIM card, the company ensures a buyback of 70 percent on the latest iPhones. You can avail the buyback within 12 months of the purchase. So you will get the iPhone 8 at Rs. 44,800.

Reliance Jio is even offering its Jio Annual Plan along with the buyback. Under this plan, you will have to recharge for Rs. 799 or above for the period of 12 months, or you can also opt for the one-time yearly recharge of Rs 9,588 or above on Jio.

If you combine all these offers and cashback, the price of iPhone 8 comes down to as low as Rs. 20,788.