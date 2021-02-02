Just In
You Will Soon Be Able To Unlock Your iPhone With Mask On, But There Is A Catch
I have been a huge fan of the Face ID on the iPhones, at least until I put on a mask while going out. This pandemic has made Face ID obsolete, and Apple is finally fixing this issue with an upcoming software update.
Apple has seeded the first developer version of the iOS 14.5 with the ability to unlock your iPhone even if you are wearing a face mask. One may ask how it works? For this feature to work, you need an iPhone with Face ID support along with an Apple Watch.
How Does This Feature Work?
After the update, when you try to unlock an iPhone, the device will scan for your face. If it detects a face mask, then the iPhone will partially scan your face and will look for a paired Apple Watch. If it finds an Apple Watch, the phone will automatically unlock, and the Watch will buzz, indicating that the phone has been unlocked.
Even though if you update your iPhone to iOS 14.5, this feature will be disabled by default. One must manually enable this feature from the settings menu. Do note that, Apple previously tried to fix this issue with a software update, which took users directly to the passcode screen, if it detects a face mask.
Another Feature To Lure More Users
It is now clear that to use this feature, one must have an Apple Watch and an iPhone. This means, those who already have an Apple iPhone might buy an Apple Watch to get a better user experience, which will let users unlock their iPhones without any issue. Do note that, Apple is speculated to be working on an improved Touch ID system on the upcoming iPhone 13 series of smartphones, which will fully solve this issue once in for all.
