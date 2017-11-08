YouTube now supports full screen videos for iPhone X

Apple iPhone X hasn't literally stunned the world. The bezel-less design is nothing new and there are not major world shattering new features in Apple's most advanced iPhone. However its huge demand and popularity has undoubtedly turned some heads. iPhone X is doing quite well and smartphone enthusiasts are ready to spend a fortune to buy the new handset, even though it's not a perfect device and has some significant flaws.

No Home Button and Fingerprint scanner For instance, there's no home button, no 3.5mm headphone jack, no fingerprint scanner and that gorgeous screen has an unwanted ugly Black Bar. The Black bar is unavoidable and hampers the video playback, gaming and reading experience. But things might change in the coming days as app developers are slowly pushing upgrades to mould their app's interfaces to minimize the Black bar effect on iPhone X screen. YouTube to support the unconventional aspect ratio of 19.5:9 YouTube is by far the first app to roll out an update I believe. The company has pushed a new update to stream videos in full-screen mode on the new iPhone X. The update comes with the video support of iPhone X's unconventional aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The App store's YouTube page reads, "Support for iPhone X, including 'pinch to zoom' in full-screen with the new version-12.43". Pinch to Zoom to run videos on full screen This means that users just need to pinch and zoom on a video in action to run it in full screen mode on iPhone X. However, the Black bar at the top will still restrict some parts of the videos to run on the crisp Super Retina display. We are expecting more app developers to roll out updates to support the new aspect ratio of iPhone X's display. The device features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, with a cutout at the front above the display for the sensors and True Depth camera. Most expensive iPhone launched by Apple so far As noted, iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone launched by Apple so far. It has ditched the TouchID fingerprint sensor in favor of a new facial recognition technology called Face ID. The device features a glass body at the rear to support wireless charging. While the starting price of iPhone X in India is whopping Rs. 89,000 both Amazon and Flipkart are offering some exciting launch offers for the smartphone. Citibank credit card holders can get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of iPhone X. In addition, Amazon in partnership with Reliance Jio is giving 70% buyback guarantee on the Apple device.