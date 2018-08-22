Yu Televentures teases a new smartphone launch in India: YuFaceOff

Smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, and Vivo have been launching a plenty of devices with state of the art features. It looks like Yu Televenture, a Micromax India's sub-smartphone brand is all set to launch a new smartphone in India after a long gap.

The company has now shared a new teaser across different social media platforms regarding an upcoming product (probably a smartphone). According to the teaser, which has a hashtag #YuFaceOff and an Ace card hints towards the launch of a mid-tier smartphone, which is expected to offer greater value for money proposition.

Expected features

The teaser does not reveal much about the upcoming product in any way. Looking closely at the picture does re-affirm that the company might launch a smartphone with a notch on top of the display, similar to the one seen on the Apple iPhone X.

The smartphone is likely to have an FHD+ display with a notch (as mentioned before) offering higher screen to body ratio. The device might come with either a MediaTek or a Qualcomm SoC, as the company has launched smartphones with both chipsets at a different price point. Dual camera is the talk of the town in the smartphone industry and the upcoming smartphone from YU is also expected to offer a dual camera setup.

As the brand is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone space, the company is most likely to launch a device to get back the attention. So, the company is most likely to launch a mid-tier smartphone, which is expected to be priced at less than Rs 20,000 price mark.

The concept of Yu Televenture was made to offer high-quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. Smartphones like Yu Yureka, Yu Yuphoria, and the Yu Yotopia were all ahead of their time. However, some of the Yu smartphones that came after these devices did not do well.

In the last few months, the smartphone market space in India has changed a lot and to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor. YU should make a great product with a great pricing as well. As we get near the launch of the smartphone new #YuFaceOff smartphone in India.