Yu Yunique 2 with Truecaller integration launched at Rs. 5,999, exclusive to Flipkart

A few days back, we came across a leaked image of the retail box of Yu Yunique 2. There were rumors that this smartphone might be announced on July 24.

While the launch did not happen yesterday, today the company has announced the Yu Yunique 2 at a price point of Rs. 5,999. The smartphone is a revamped variant of the Yunique smartphone. Interestingly, the USP of the recent one is the Truecaller integration that will give called ID and spam protection features for a seamless messaging and dialing experience. The other aspects include Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and a budget price tag.

The Yu Yunique 2 flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and makes use of a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The internal storage can be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card. The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front. The rear camera is claimed to take better shots in night mode and has panorama and HDR shooting mode as well.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Yu Yunique 2 comes packed with connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port. The device has a slew of sensors such as proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and accelerometer on board. A 2500mAh battery powers the Yu Yunique 2 giving a moderate backup to the smartphone.

The Yu Yunique 2 features a metal back and a premium design despite the budget pricing. The handset has been launched in two color options - Coal Black and Champagne. Also, the device supports 22 languages in order to assure a better user experience.

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the Yu Yunique 2 will go on sale starting from 12PM on July 27. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. For now, the retailer has not given away the details regarding the launch day offers those will be available on Thursday.