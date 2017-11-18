Yuho Mobile to invest Rs. 500 cr to start smartphone production in India

While the Chinese brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, and Oppo amongst others have enjoyed a good amount of success, it looks like another Chinese phone maker is aiming to grab a larger share of the Indian market.

As such, Yuho Mobile which launched its India operations four months back has now announced it plans to invest Rs. 500 crore to start its production in India as it looks to touch the Rs 1,000 crore sales mark by the end of next year.

"We are planning to invest Rs. 500 crore by next year. We are talking to Foxconn for setting up a manufacturing facility at Noida, near Delhi," Yuho Mobile Business Head (Distribution Sales) Rajeev Tiwari told the press. The company will outsource manufacturing of the handsets and is looking to have a capacity to produce 10 lakh units annually, he added.

"The production is likely to start from mid-2018. Apart from the Indian market, this facility will also cater to the SAARC countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines," Tiwari said. "Yuho Mobile Pvt Ltd is currently having sales of Rs. 30 lakh every month, he added.

In the first phase, the company is aiming to be present through 7,000 outlets in North and East regions of India. In the second phase, Yuho is targeting to be present in 10,000 outlets across the country. "A total business topline of Rs. 1,000 crore by 2018 should keep us in good stead," Tiwari said.

The company today rolled out three models for the North Eastern market, priced between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 15,000. Tiwari has further stated that the company is aiming to be present in the region through 700-800 sales outlets within next three months.

Source: PTI