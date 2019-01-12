ZAAP Aqua Darkstar Bluetooth speaker with IPX4 rating launched for Rs 2,749

ZAAP, the consumer electronics brands specializing in digital accessories has introduced another new audio product in the Indian market. Adding on to its existing lineup of wireless speakers the company has now launched Aqua Darkstar wireless Bluetooth speaker. The company has been fairly active in the Indian market back in 2018 and has released a whole lot of speakers and other audio products in the country. With the release of this new audio product, ZAAP has further strengthened its audio product lineup here in India.

The ZAAP Aqua Darkstar is designed for both indoor as well as outdoor use. The speaker comes with an IPX4 rating which makes it resistant to water, dust, shock and even snow. The speaker comes with a rubberized rugged design which adds to the durability of the speaker. The IPX rating and the rubberized exterior design makes the speaker a good fit for some outdoor activities such as pool parties, camping, and other outdoor activities.

As for the specifications, the ZAAP Aqua Darkstar Bluetooth speaker offers a total audio output of 10 Watts with the help of two 5W speakers inside. The speaker features a compact design which makes it easy for the users to carry the speaker around with ease. The speaker also packs a passive subwoofer to further improve the audio quality by adding a little bass. The speaker offers 360-degree high definition audio output for enhanced music listening experience.

The speaker is compatible with all the devices running on Bluetooth 4.0 including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The speaker is compatible with all the iOS, Android and Windows devices. The speaker comes with an in-built microphone with which users can answer or reject calls. The LED indicator on the speaker will notify about the battery and connectivity status. There is a 3.5 mm Aux-in-cable port for wired connectivity. The speaker is backed by 2,600mAh Li-Ion battery which the company claims can deliver up to 15 hours of backup with one single charge.

ZAAP Aqua Darkstar Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs 2,749, from Amazon, Snapdeal, Zaaptech.com & selected retail stores.