ZAAP launches Aqua Pro waterproof Bluetooth speakers for Rs 2,549

ZAAP, the digital accessories brand known primarily for audio products has launched a new wireless speaker in the Indian market. The company has launched Aqua Pro Bluetooth speaker which comes with a waterproof design. The IP-66 rated smartphone claims to offer 100% protection against water along with 360-degree sound output.

The company has designed the wireless speaker to cater the outgoing enthusiasts in the market. The IP-66 rated Aqua Pro Bluetooth speaker is well protected against water, dust, shock and even snow, this makes it suitable for outdoor use as well. The speaker is designed with rugged rubberized material which adds to its durability.

As for the speaker's internals, the ZAAP Aqua Pro comes with 10W speakers and is designed to deliver a 360-degree sound output. The speaker comes integrated with a subwoofer and a bass diaphragm to produce a rich bass effect. The company claims that the Aqua Pro speaker offers a premium sound output with powerful bass, however, we would like to review the device before we can give any feedback on it.

The waterproof speaker supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and is compatible with all the devices that run on Android, iOS or Windows. The device is said to offer a connectivity range of 33 feet. To keep the music playback alive there is a 2,000mAH battery unit under the hood. ZAAP claims that it can give a battery backup of 2 hours with one single charge.

There is also a built-in microphone with which you can answer or reject calls, adjust volume and change tracks. The waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes with a micro USB charging cable, 3.5mm AUX cable in the box. As for the pricing, it carries a price tag of Rs 2,549 and can be purchased from Amazon, Snapdeal, Zaaptech.com, and selected retail stores. There is also 12-month warranty available on the purchase of the device.