Zebronics ZEB-5CSLU3, a 5 port charging station launched for Rs. 3,495

Zebronics, which is one of the leading suppliers of IT peripherals, sound systems, mobile/lifestyle accessories and surveillance products in India has come with a new product. Well, the company has announced the launch of ZEB-5CSLU3, a 5 port charging hub with a mushroom LED lamp and support for fast charging.

With Zebronics ZEB-5CSLU3 docking station, one can charge 5 devices simultaneously. Interestingly, there is a provision to keep all the devices in an organized way without having too many wires hanging off the wall. The mushroom-styled LED lamp can double as a bedside lamp too.

Specifications

The Zebronics charging dock has 5 USB ports with smarter IC for fast charging. The mushroom style LED lamp is detachable and can be used with the on/off switch. The device serves as an all in one mobile and tablet holder as well. It comes with 5 USB ports for charging, port 1-4 support 5v and port 5 comes with fast charge with 12v/9v/5v support. The total max output for the docking station is 6A.

Features

If your phone or tablet is running out of battery life, you can just plug it to the 5 port docking hub from Zebronics. With fast charging feature, this charging station will bring your device back to life. This docking hub is perfect for your office table too with its clean and minimalistic design. The charging dock range also has a 4 port model with detachable baffles with LED lights.

The word 'digital detox' is heard often especially with many people addicted to scrolling through their social media feeds in the night. The need of cutting down the screen time is essential for a deep sleep and what better way than stacking up and charging all your devices, so that you remain in a zen-like mode to wake up refreshed and geared to take on the day.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics says," The need for devices to do more, perform better has always been the focus of our brand with our 5 port charging dock we're all about supreme performance with minimalistic design"

The Zebronics 5 port docking station is priced at Rs. 3,495 and is available at all the leading stores in the country.