Ziox Duopix F1 with dual selfie cameras goes official at Rs. 7,499

Ziox Mobiles, an India-based smartphone brand has announced the launch of a new budget smartphone called Ziox Duopix F1 today. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499 making it one of the selfie-centric smartphones in the budget market.

The major highlight of the Ziox Duopix F1 is the presence of dual selfie cameras at the front. The smartphone features an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor at the front. While the primary sensor can capture regular RGB shots, the secondary sensor can capture the depth of field information to create bokeh effect to the shots. Also, there is an LED flash at the front to help in clicking good quality selfies even at low light conditions. In addition to this, there is an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash as well.

The Ziox smartphone bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display and features a 2.5D curved glass coating at the front giving the smartphone a good look. Under its hood, the device employs a 1.3GHz quad-core processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage space that can be further expanded using a microSD card.

The Ziox Duopix F1 is bundled with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM support, and a USB port. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and makes use of a 2400mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. The budget smartphone supports facial recognition feature and 21 languages as well.

As mentioned above, the pricing of this smartphone is Rs. 7,499 and it is exclusive to the offline market in the country. The device has been launched in two color options such as Stunning Black and Smart White.

Speaking at the launch, Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles said, "The Latest at Ziox shall redefine 'smartphone' for you. We have brought the complete experience at best budgeted prices with no compromise in features, looks or functionalities. In sync with the ongoing trend, Duopix F1 delivers Duo Happiness to its users with its Dual front snapper - Now enjoy your Duo happiness with Ziox Mobiles. We look forward to bring more models in this category."