Ziox Mobiles launches Duotel D1 with dual-camera setup for Rs 5,399

Ziox Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone with a dual-camera setup on the rear at Rs 5,399. All you need to know about the smartphone.

By

    Ziox Mobiles has launched its latest smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. The company introduced the smartphone as Duotel D1 with a price tag of Rs 5,399. The phone comes in Stunning Blue and Gold colour option. Here is the detailed report on the specs of the budget smartphone.

    Speaking on the launch of the newest range of Ziox Phones, Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO - Ziox Mobiles said, "We are thrilled to launch the Duotel Series of Smartphone. The budgeted smartphones is everything what the millennial generation would look for, without burning a hole in their pocket."

    Ziox Duotel D1 specs

    The smartphone comes with a 4.9-inch full wide VGA display along with a 2.5D curved glass and carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core processor clubbed with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storge with the help of a microSD card. 

    On the optical front, the smartphone houses a dual camera setup on the rear with the combination of a 5-megapixel and VGA camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the phone sports a 2-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, G-sensor. It also supports 22 languages and comes with dual-SIM support with SOS features and mobile tracking during emergencies.

    Ziox Duotel D1 is fueled by a 2000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android Go operating system. The smartphone is available on all offline and online stores across the country.

    Earlier this year in July the company launched a feature phone called O2. The phone is available in all leading retail stores in India for Rs 1,753. The feature phone comes with dual SIM support and cameras on both the front and back of the phone

    The Ziox O2 sports a 2.8-inch display and comes with an auto call recording feature which is capable of recording both incoming and outgoing calls. It packs a 3000mAh battery and also comes with pre-loaded games, privacy lock, auto call recorder, wireless FM and mobile tracker.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
