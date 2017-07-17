Ziox Mobiles launches S333 Wi-Fi feature phone at Rs.1993

Ziox Mobiles today launched its latest Wi-Fi-enabled feature phone 'S333 Wi-Fi' with a dedicated key function to deliver an accessible, next-generation mobile experience to users.

The dual-SIM phone with its slender body sports a bright 2.4-inch display with 3D UI interface that offers a smart user experience. It comes packed with premium smart features such as digital camera, 1750mAh battery with power saving mode, LED torch light and built-in social media capabilities. As mentioned earlier, the device has a dedicated Wi-Fi key.

Commenting on the launch of the newest device, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles said, "The launch of S333 Wi-Fi is an important milestone in the journey of feature phones. Ziox is known for its budgeted products paired with the best functionality and our addition resonates the same philosophy"

The Ziox S333 Wi-Fi also comes with Edge/GPRS support for faster internet browsing. Storage wise, the phone has 32GB of expandable memory.

In addition, it supports multiple languages and a wireless FM radio with recording. Other than that, this device has Privacy lock, auto call recording and SOS functionality.

This budget-friendly feature phone comes in color combination of Black+Champagne, Black+Red at an affordable price of Rs. 1993. It is already available in all the leading retail stores across India.