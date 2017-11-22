Ziox Mobiles launches Starz Vibe feature phone at Rs. 925

Ziox Mobiles has been pretty active in launching new handsets in the Indian market. Well, being one the growing smartphone brands the company has yet again announced the launch of its newest feature phone. Dubbed as Starz Vibe, the company has said that the device comes with the power-packed qualities that keep users going.

Speaking on the launch of the feature phone, Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO - Ziox Mobiles said, "Another star performer that shall keep you going - Starz Vibe, not only this phone is packed with advanced features that of a smartphone but also comes at best prices, crafted specifically for the Indian consumers in mind."

Centred on delivering a good performance the phone brings in the latest in technology at the best-budgeted prices. As per the company, the phone also features stylish looks and is highly durable.

As for the specifications, the Starz Vibe comes with a 1.8-inch display and offers good viewing angles as well as accurate edge-to-edge colors. The handset is backed by a 800 mAh Li-ion Battery however, the rest of the specs have not been mentioned clearly. As per the company, the handset's digital camera clicks happiness anytime with people you love.

Further, the phone is paired with SOS button and speed dial for the safety of Women and senior citizens keeping the device available and in use all the time. The dual Sim phone also supports Auto Call recording along with Wireless FM and inbuilt Mobile Tracker that lets users track your own device. The device also comes with some additional features like expandable memory, wireless FM, Privacy Lock and GPRS support.

Lastly adding significance to the budgeted prices, Starz Vibe comes with Multi-Language Support which will allow users to take control and chat in over 21 languages. The product is priced at just Rs. 925 and is already available with leading retail stores across India. It comes in Blue, White and Black color options.