Ziox Mobiles Viber feature phone launched for Rs. 950

Ziox Mobiles, a domestic mobile phone manufacturer has announced a new feature phone called Viber. This feature phone is priced at Rs. 950. It enters the market segment that is dominated by the Reliance JioPhone, which was launched last year as it has emerged out to be the bestselling feature phone in the Indian market.

The major highlight of the new feature phone is that it comes with the auto-call recording capability that lets users keep a track of their calls and not miss out on any important phone conversations. This is a feature that we usually don't see on basic handsets. The other highlight is that the Viber feature phone comes with support for multiple languages. With this capability, the device can become an instant hit among the non-English users as they can communicate in their native language without any issue.

Specifications

The Viber feature phone makes use of a 1.8-inch display and gets the power from a 1000mAh battery. As per the company's claim, this battery can let users watch movies, make phone calls and send text messages without any battery life-related issues. The other aspects of the handset include Bluetooth, internet connectivity and FM. It has enough storage space to store up to 500 contacts and 200 SMS. It is ideal to be used as a backup device.

Ziox Mobiles' plan

Recently, in an interview with Gizbot, the CEO of Ziox Mobiles Mr. Deepak Kabu stated that they are aggressively expanding our business with Tier 2 and Tier 3 Locations and not focussing on online very strongly. He added that the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets have always been their priority as the future of the mobile market remains with these unexplored markets. They are touted to have seen a major transformation of the smaller cities the emerging retail markets.

He further went on stating that building upon the huge success of Duopix and Astra series, they at Ziox Mobiles are in plans to come up with various innovative feature phone models comprising the 4G enabled feature phones and basic or entry-level smartphones.