Ziox Tubelight feature phone launched for Rs. 915

Ziox Tubelight, a feature phone has been launched in India. According to Ziox Mobiles, the feature phone is touted to have multi-language support, Privacy Lock and Inbuilt Auto Call recording features. As its name indicates, the feature phone has 8 LED torch lights integrated into its top edge, thereby giving a bright and powerful flashlight.

The Ziox Tubelight feature phone features a textured back finish and sports a 2.4-inch display. There is a T9 keypad, and a navigational control as well at the middle. There are soft keys as well. The handset comes with support for internet connectivity letting users keep themselves updated. Also, it has a camera at its rear and a microSD card slot for expandable storage support up to 32GB.

The Ziox feature phone comes with the SoS feature, which is meant for emergencies and supports Speed Dial and Wireless FM features as well. There is multi-language support as mentioned above and Bluetooth for connectivity. The other aspects include WAP and GPRS and mobile tracking feature, which will be handy in cases of theft or loss of the handset. A 1800mAh battery powers the feature phone from within.

When it comes to the pricing and availability, the Ziox Tubelight feature phone is priced at Rs. 915 and has been launched in two color variants - White and Black. The device will be available for purchase via all the retail stores across the country.

Dell XPS 13 (2018) laptop review - GIZBOT

Commenting at the launch, the CEO of Ziox Mobiles, Deepak Kabu states, "Our very unique Tubelight is the stereotype breaker among the feature phone market. Designed exclusively for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets of India; Stunning looks, superior functionalities at budgeted prices shall strike the right chord among the users."