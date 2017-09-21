Zopo Flash X1 and Flash X2 to be launched in India within Rs. 9,000

When Xiaomi launched the original Mi Mix in the last year, there were hardly any bezel-less phones in the market. This situation changed this year as a lot of smartphones have come with an all-screen design.

Recently, Micromax unveiled the Canvas Infinity with such a display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and occupies the whole of the smartphone's front. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 making it an affordable full-screen device in the market. In an attempt to compete with Micromax, Zopo seems to be all set to launch two bezel-less smartphones.

According to the information that GizBot has received, Zopo Flash X1 and Zopo Flash X2 will be launched in India in the sub Rs. 9,000 price bracket. For now, the company has not revealed any further information regarding the specifications of these smartphones. However, it has been revealed that they are looking forward to compete against the likes of Micromax Canvas Infinity with the launch of these smartphones at a lesser price bracket.

Both the Flash X1 and Flash X2 are already official and will be released in India soon. These smartphones run on Android Nougat OS and feature dual SIM support with a hybrid SIM slot. The Flash X1 flaunts a 5.5-inch screen while the Flash X2 boasts a 5.9-inch screen. The processor and imaging aspects remain the same and the difference lies in terms of battery as the Flash X1 has a 2500mAh battery while than on the Flash X2 is a 3380Ah battery. Both the phones have a MediaTek processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 64GB.

Zopo is one of the brands that aims at delivering the latest technology to the smartphone users without deviating from the pricing strategy. Given that there are a very few bezel-less smartphones in the budget market segment, Zopo can create a buzz in this category.