Zopo's first dual camera smartphone Speed X goes on sale for Rs 9,499

Last month, Chinese manufacturer Zopo announced its first dual camera smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Speed X, it carries the tagline; "Light up your selfie". The handset is offered in four color options; Charcoal Black, Royal Gold, Orchid Gold and Space Grey. The Zopo Speed X is now available for purchase for Rs 9,499 exclusively on e-commerce platforms in India.

"Speed X, being the most affordable Dual camera Smartphone is aimed to provide high-end premium features to the Indian Smartphone users. Henceforth, the Speed series will be exclusively sold on online platforms," said Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo Mobile during the launch. While the Zopo Speed X comes with some powerful features, the optics department is its most highlighted aspect.

The smartphone flaunts a horizontally arranged rear dual camera setup that consists of a 13MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The cameras are further accompanied by a LED flashlight. On the front, there is a 13MP camera that comes with Fixed Focus, Face Beauty Mode, F/2.0 Aperture and Soft LED Flash for giving the users a better photography experience. The Soft light LED feature is designed to create the lighting effects of a professional photography studio.

Another main highlight of the Zopo Speed X is its rear-mounted, square shaped fingerprint scanner. The company claims that it is the world's fastest fingerprint scanner a response time of 0.16s & 360-Degree unique touch recognition system that will identify your finger from every angle.

Coming to other specs, the Zopo Speed X ships with a 5-inch full HD display with support for 1080p video recording and 1080p video playback. Under the hood, it is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core processor (name unspecified) paired with 3GB RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of default storage specs, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

As for software, the Zopo phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE bands, Bluetooth v4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n.

In addition, the Zopo Speed X comes pre-installed with apps like Zopo Care and Zopo World along with a special keyboard that supports more than 25 Indian regional languages.

Besides this, the dual camera smartphone also has Smart Screen Split, Multi window View & Niki.ai ChatBot. With Niki, users will get easy purchase options for more than 20 e-commerce services ranging from travel and entertainment to daily utilities. Users will simply have to chat with Niki to pay bills, book cabs, buses, hotels, movie tickets and a lot more, just within seconds.

In terms of design, the Zopo Speed X features a premium glass and an exquisite sleek metal design that looks and feels classy. It is just only 8.1mm thick and weights only 131g.