Zopo teases upcoming smartphone series; an 18:9 aspect ratio phone on tow

Since the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Mix late last year, a display trend has been set. Following the launch of the near bezel-less smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, LG and Samsung came up with innovative displays on their flagship smartphones.

Earlier this year, LG unveiled the LG G6 with a FullVision display that has an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. Later, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ came with the Infinity Display panel with a unique resolution. Moreover, the screen eliminates the use of the physical home button at the front and has extremely narrow bezels. Following these, a handful of such 18:9 aspect ratio display equipped smartphones have been launched.

Even Zopo seems to all set to unveil one such smartphone as the company has teased an upcoming smartphone series likely to feature the 18:9 aspect ratio display. The teaser shows a photo of what appears to be the prototype of one of these upcoming smartphones. The images show that besides the 18:9 aspect ratio, these Zopo smartphones will have minimal bezels and curved edges too. This way, the Zopo device will resemble the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

According to Zopo, these upcoming smartphones will give consumers the ability to choose from a range of premium styled handsets with such narrow bezels despite being priced in the affordable market segment. For now, there is no information on when these smartphones will be launched, but we can expect the launch to take place sometime in September.

One thing that is sure is that these Zopo smartphones make us wait to see how they might look like. Let's wait for further details to surface online.

Via: GizmoChina