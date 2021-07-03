Just In
ZTE 20GB RAM Phone Confirmed; Most Powerful Gaming Smartphone?
ZTE has teased a new flagship smartphone with 20GB RAM capacity. The company has revealed the arrival of its upcoming premium handset via an official post on Weibo. The name and moniker of the handset have been not revealed by the company, but the configuration details hints industry's first powerful gaming smartphone. Here's what all we can expect:
ZTE 20GB RAM Phone: Will It Ever Launch?
The upcoming 20GB RAM has been confirmed by one of ZTE's directors called Lu Quan Hao. As per the executive, the company will likely also introduce a smartphone with 1TB onboard storage. However, he didn't confirm if the device with 20GB RAM will have the storage capacity of 1TB or they both will be separate models.
The teaser poster shared on Weibo doesn't reveal any official launch timeline. It only confirms the company's move to bring the industry's first massive RAM smartphone. It can't be said if this 20GB RAM smartphone will be launched this year or we will have to wait until next year.
But, it this device goes official this year, it will likely be the one of its kind to offer this capacity RAM. Currently, the maximum one smartphone offers if 18GB RAM, but we have only a handful of such options. Devices with 16GB RAM and 12GB RAM are still larger in numbers compared to the 18GB RAM option.
One thing is for sure, the suggested handset would be gaming oriented so we can expect some other game-specific features as well. This is not the first time the company has been trying to rattle the smartphone space with its high-end offering.
The ZTE Axon 30 Pro is the company's first offering to feature a massive 200MP camera setup. Other brands have also followed and rumours are rife that the Mi 12 will be the next 200MP smartphone in the market.
ZTE might confirm some more developments regarding its 20GB RAM smartphone going forward. The brand might also reveal some details on the 1TB storage smartphone. It would be interesting to see if both the suggested ZTE smartphones would indeed go official or just remain a concept.
