ZTE announces Axon 10 Pro and Blade V10 smartphones at MWC 2019

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE has showcased its latest flagship, the AXON 10 Pro during the ongoing MWC 2019 event in Barcelona, Spain. The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is the company's 5G enabled smartphone which packs the latest powerful Snapdragon 855 processor under its hood. The smartphone will be first launched in the company's hometown China before making it to the European region. In addition to the Axon 10 Pro, the company also unveiled Blade V10 smartphone at the event. Let's have a look at the specifications of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Blade V10 smartphones.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro specs:

The latest ZTE premium device sports a 6.47-inch AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a waterdrop notch. The big display size and the high-resolution compatibility will allow it to offer an immersive video playback experience. The display comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication feature. ZTE is also highlighting an "Axon Vision graphics optimization capabilities" feature which will further enhance the imaging capabilities of this device. It packs a triple-lens primary camera set up at the rear panel.

Like mentioned earlier, there will be the Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 855 processor with X50 5G modem for 5G connectivity on the ZTE Axon 10 Pro smartphone. The Snapdragon chipset will be combined with 6GB of RAM and onboard storage of 128GB. Besides, the 5G enabled device has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh and uses a Type-C USB port for charging and data transfers.

ZTE Axon Blade V10 specifications:

The second offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also features a powerful display panel which measures 6.3-inches and offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Similar to the Axon 10 Pro, the Blade V10 also has a teardrop style notch that houses the front camera. It comes in dual RAM and storage options including 3GBRAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The internal storage will be expandable via an external micro SD card.

The smartphone offers a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of 16MP and 5MP sensors and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Backing up the unit will be a 3,200mAh battery unit which can be charged using the USB Type-C port onboard.

