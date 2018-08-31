ENGLISH

ZTE announces Axon 9 Pro with SD 845, IP68 and more

ZTE announces its latest flagship smartphone Axon 9 Pro with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and IP68 certification. All you need to know about the smartphone.

    ZTE has introduced its latest flagship smartphone Axon 9 Pro at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. The company has made its come back with this new flagship phone, after a long fight with the United States government. Design wise the phone looks premium and comes with a notch on the top. So here are the specifications of the phone which you should know before buying this smartphone.

    ZTE Axon 9 Pro specifications

    The ZTE Axon 9 Pro comes with 6.21-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, HDR 10 with the resolution of 2248 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:7:9. The screen looks pretty impressive. On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, with Adreno 630 GPU and clubbed with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB  (UFS 2.1) storage.

    On the optical front, the Axon 9 Pro sports a dual rear-camera with the combination of a 12MP rear camera with 1/2.6″ Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, LED flash, OIS, and secondary 20MP rear camera with 130-degree wide-angle lens. How can we forget the selfie camera, on the front the smartphone houses a 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, for better selfies and video calls.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C. The handset comes with USB Type-C audio, Dual speakers, Dual SmartPA, Dynamic stereo sound, Dolby audio.

    The Axon 9 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back for the security. It also comes with water-resistant IP68 certification. The dimensions of the phone measure 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, along with Wireless charging. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) out-of-the-box.

    The ZTE Axon 9 Pro comes in a blue color option, and it will cost you €650 (US$ 758 / Rs. 53,910 approx). The smartphone will be available first in Germany then expand to more European and Asian markets. We expect to see the roll out soon in India too.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
