ZTE announces Axon 9 Pro with SD 845, IP68 and more

ZTE has introduced its latest flagship smartphone Axon 9 Pro at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. The company has made its come back with this new flagship phone, after a long fight with the United States government. Design wise the phone looks premium and comes with a notch on the top. So here are the specifications of the phone which you should know before buying this smartphone.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro specifications

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro comes with 6.21-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, HDR 10 with the resolution of 2248 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:7:9. The screen looks pretty impressive. On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, with Adreno 630 GPU and clubbed with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage.

On the optical front, the Axon 9 Pro sports a dual rear-camera with the combination of a 12MP rear camera with 1/2.6″ Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, LED flash, OIS, and secondary 20MP rear camera with 130-degree wide-angle lens. How can we forget the selfie camera, on the front the smartphone houses a 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, for better selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C. The handset comes with USB Type-C audio, Dual speakers, Dual SmartPA, Dynamic stereo sound, Dolby audio.

The Axon 9 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back for the security. It also comes with water-resistant IP68 certification. The dimensions of the phone measure 158.5 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, along with Wireless charging. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) out-of-the-box.

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro comes in a blue color option, and it will cost you €650 (US$ 758 / Rs. 53,910 approx). The smartphone will be available first in Germany then expand to more European and Asian markets. We expect to see the roll out soon in India too.