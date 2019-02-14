ZTE Axon 10 Pro smartphone gets certified in Russia by Eurasian Economic Commission

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone brand seems to be working on its next Axon-series of smartphones. The company has reportedly got an Axon smartphone certified in Russia which suggests that we might see the smartphone sometime soon in the future. The certification of the upcoming ZTE Axon smartphone reveals the device's model number and also sheds some light on the processor.

The latest ZTE smartphone that has been certified in Russia is the ZTE Axon 10 Pro and the device has cleared its certification from Eurasian Economic Commission. As per a report from 91Mobiles, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro that has cleared the Eurasian Economic Commission certification has the model number ZTE A2020RU Pro. Notably, this is not the first that this smartphone has been suggested online; earlier, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench which is a known benchmarking platform.

The Axon 10 Pro smartphone certification also sheds some light on the processor. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the newest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that will clock at 2.84GHz and will be paired with Adreno 640 GPU. This suggests that the Axon 10 Pro will be a premium offering by ZTE. Currently, this is all the information which the certification reveals and it remains to be seen what all other features will this devce bring to the table.

Apparently, ZTE is also working on another smartphone which has been suggested online. The company is said to be working on a smartphone with an octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset. The smartphone is being called as Blade A5 2019 and it will come with 1 GB of RAM and could be an Android Go smartphone by the company. Stay tuned with us for more updates on ZTE's upcoming smartphones.