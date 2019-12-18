ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G With SD 865 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced a new smartphone in its Axon series dubbed Axon 10s Pro 5G. The device comes as the first 5G offering by the company. The device packs some top-of-the-line features like an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, 48MP triple-rear camera setup, and the latest Android OS.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G Price And Availability

The ZTE Azon 10s Pro 5G is launched in China. The device is announced with a starting price tag of CNY 3,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 30,440. As of now, the company has not revealed any information on its availability in India as well as the global market.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G Key Specifications And Features

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G appears similar to the standard Axon 10 Pro that was launched back in May this year. The device flaunts a tall 6.47-inch display that has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

At its core, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 2.84Ghz clock speed. The processor comes with an integrated X55 5G modem and supports both SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) modes.

The device is announced in three different RAM and storage configurations - 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS and features a MiFavour 10 custom user interface.

Coming to the optics, the triple-rear camera setup houses a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Aiding the primary camera is a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera supports OIS, PDAF, time-lapse, 4K video recording, professional mode, and portrait mode. For selfies and video calling, it is equipped with a 20MP snapper upfront with an f/2.0 aperture.

It offers Dolby Atmos, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Notably, the device comes void of the 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast, and Qi-wireless charging support.

