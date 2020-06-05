ENGLISH

    ZTE Axon 11 4G With MediaTek Helio P70 Launched

    By
    |

    ZTE has recently launched its cheapest 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G. The smartphone packs the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Now, the company has unveiled a new smartphone called the ZTE Axon 11 4G. In March, the ZTE Axon 11 5G was launched in China which is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. However, the new variant is powered by the MediaTek's Helio P70 processor.

    ZTE Axon 11 4G With MediaTek Helio P70 Launched

     

    With the exception of the processor, the ZTE Action 11 4G has the same design and features as the 5G variant. The device comes with quad rear camera setup. According to the official poster image, it will be offered in black and white color options.

    Key Specifications Of ZTE Action 11 4G

    In terms of specifications, the device sports a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels and a waterdrop notch.

    The memory is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology. The phone runs on Android 10 under MiFavor 10 UI.

    Coming to optics, the ZTE Action 11 4G has a square-shaped camera setup at the upper-left corner. The camera setup includes a 64MP main camera with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, the device packs a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Other details of the Axon 11 4G include an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9mm dimensions and weight of 168 grams.

    However, the Chinese firm has not yet announced the availability and price of the ZTE Axon 11 4G.

    Read More About: zte smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

