    ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G Launch Date Set For June 1

    By
    |

    ZTE will launch its 5G smartphone Axon 11 SE on June 1. The company had earlier announced the launch date in response to a comment on Weibo. Now, the Chinese firm confirmed the launch event via a poster.

    ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G Launch Date Set For June 1

     

    The company significantly reduced phone manufacturing after the US ban. A few days ago, the company announced that it would soon launch its first 5G smartphone with the help of four Chinese carriers - China Broadcasting Network, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom.

    The company further claims that the smartphone is designed to target young users. However, the company has not announced the specifications of the Axon 11 SE 5G.

    Expected Specifications Of ZTE Axon 11 SE

    According to the TENAA authority of China, they recently approved a ZTE phone with model number ZTE 900N. This handset is expected to come as the Axon 11 SE 5G.

    The smartphone might arrive with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display. It said to be powered by the 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The phone will available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variant in China. The smartphone will also include a microSD card slot for additional storage.

    Coming to the software side, the phone might run on Android 10 OS. The handset claimed to have a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Coming to optics, the handset will appear with square-shaped camera setup. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP camera, and another 2MP lens on the back panel. It might come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

    The handset expected to available in Aurora Charm Sea, Aurora Glacier, and Aurora Fantasy Night color options.

    Read More About: zte smartphones news mobiles
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 14:46 [IST]
