ZTE Axon 20 5G Launch Set For September 1: Everything We Know So Far
ZTE is all set to launch the Axon 20 5G on September 1 in China. The company has announced it via its official Weibo account. The teaser image shows the front of the upcoming handset. The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be the first handset that features an under-display sensor. Previously, the company mentioned that it will launch a handset which will be the world's first under-display smartphone.
The teaser image of the ZTE Axon A20 also shows it will feature a notch-less display. In addition, it lacks punch-hole and a pop-up camera which also confirms it will come with an under-display camera. According to the SRRC and TENAA certification, the handset will have a model number of ZTE A2121.
ZTE Axon 20: Specifications
As per TENAA certification, the ZTE Axon 20 5G will pack a 6.92-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will measure 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9mm dimension and will get an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset will be powered by the octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The processor is expected to be the Snapdragon 765G. The device will get fuel from a 4120 mAh battery and will ship with the Android 10 operating system.
Speaking of optics, the device will offer a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP secondary lens, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. The under-display selfie camera of the handset will come with a resolution of 32MP. The ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available in three storage variants and two color options namely white and blue.
Considering the features of the smartphone, it can be said it will come under the mid-range segment. However, the price of the smartphone is expected to be higher than other regular mid-range smartphones for its under-display sensor. The ZTE Axon 20 is said to be priced at CNY 2,783 (approx. Rs. 30,000).
