ZTE Axon 30 5G Confirmed With Second-Gen Under Display Camera Tech; What's Improved? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone technology upgrade is a never-ending process and we have come a long way with these pocket-sized gadgets. Smartphone display and camera has been the core areas of development right from the beginning. It wouldn't be wrong to assume the under-display camera technology is the next futuristic approach besides foldable display tech. ZTE is amongst those first brands which have already incorporated this tech with one of its smartphone, i.e, the Axon 20 5G. The brand has now showcased its second-generation under-display camera technology packed inside the Axon 30 5G.

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Improved Under Display Camera Tech?

ZTE has confirmed the launch of the Axon 30 5G with its second-generation under-display camera technology via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The teaser poster doesn't confirm the exact launch date, but it is confirmed to launch this year itself.

It is worth mentioning that ZTE has already lined up the Axon 30 Ultra 5G launch later this week, i.e, July 9. The latest teaser is a confirmation for an additional variant in this lineup. However, we might not see the suggested under-display camera tech on the Ultra model. That would rather be limited to the standard Axon 30 5G.

Not many details have been shared regarding the new-generation camera technology by the new teaser. However, some reports suggest that the company has teamed up with Visionox to develop an improved pixel arrangement for the under-display camera. The new technology is said to offer enhanced clarity and image quality.

A previous post by the company suggested the latest under-display camera technology will allow the panel to blend in with the surroundings by doubling the pixel density (from 200 PPI to 400 PPI). The teased image shows the panel masking camera module perfectly when lit.

It appears that the company has managed to overcome the previous setbacks to improve this technology. The ZTE Axon 30 5G's display will have a higher screen resolution compared to the previous generation model. It is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 90Hz.

The resolution might be set to FHD+. Other key features of the ZTE Axon 30 5G are under the wraps. But we can expect the remaining aspects to be high-end as well.

Is ZTE Ahead Of Xiaomi With Its Second-Generation Under Display Camera Phone?

Similar to ZTE, Xiaomi is also rumoured to commercialise its version of under-display camera technology with the J18s aka the Mi Mix 4. But, the company is yet to officially reveal how well it has laid the concept out of papers. ZTE on the other hand has already introduced its first under-display camera phone with the launch of Axon 20 5G.

The Axon 30 5G brings improvements over the previous-generation model. If only Xiaomi brings its suggested under-display camera phone ahead of the ZTE's model and if it offers better visuals, it will get an edge.

