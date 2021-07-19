ZTE Axon 30 5G With Under-Display Camera Arriving On July 27; Full Specs, Expected Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE has been amongst the first brands to commercialize the under-display camera concept with its smartphones. The ZTE Axon 20 was the company's first such offerings to feature an under-display camera setup. Of late, the brand has been teasing its second-generation under-display camera phone called the Axon 30 which is said to bring major improvements in this space. The company has confirmed its official launch details for this month. Separately, the specifications of this handset have also been tipped by an alleged TENAA listing.

When Is ZTE Axon 30 5G Under Display Camera Phone Launching?

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is slated for July 27 launch in China. The company itself confirmed the arrival details of its upcoming flagship under-display camera smartphone. The launch event is scheduled to go live at 7 PM local time (4.30 PM IST).

We can expect ZTE to host the event live at its official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The company has kept the same launch timeline as the previous gen-model. The teaser poster only confirms the launch date and the design of the rear panel.

The poster image shows the Axon 30 5G in as many as four different color options including white, black, blue, and golden. The vertical camera module housing quad-sensors is positioned on the top-left. The Axon branding is at the bottom left, while the ZTE labelling is at the bottom right.

The front of the Axon 30 5G has a notchless and edgeless design as confirmed by the previous teasers. That said if the design, the full spec-sheet of this handset has also been revealed by an alleged TENAA listing. So, what are all other high-end features this device has to offer? Let's take a look:

ZTE Axon 30 5G Specification: High-End Features We Can Expect

The alleged ZTE smartphone which has been spotted on TENAA mobile certification website bears the A2232 model number. As per the listing, the device will come with 170 x 77.8 x 7.8mm dimensions and 190gms weight. The handset will be equipped with an OLED display measuring 6.92-inch.

The panel will support 1080 x 2460 pixels FHD+ resolution and won't have any punch-hole or notch; instead, the selfie camera would be tucked under the display. The Axon 30 5G will have a 16MP under-display selfie camera.

The back panel will have a 64MP main camera which will be paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP sensor, and an additional 2MP lens. The smartphone is listed with an unnamed octa-core processor which has a clock speed of 3.2GHz. Going by the reports, this is none other than the Snapdragon 870 processor.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is said to come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options paired up with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacity. It will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS baked-on MiFavor user interface. Lastly, a 55W fast charging supported 4,100 mAh battery is said to round off the spec-sheet.

