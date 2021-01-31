ZTE Axon 30 Pro Officially Teased: World's First Smartphone With 200MP Camera? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE teased the arrival of its new flagship smartphone called the Axon 30 Pro just a few days ago. The device will be coming as a successor to the Axon 20 Pro and is touted to set higher standards in the mobile camera department. A new leak on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo has dropped some major clues on the hardware. The company also has shared another teaser that backs the leaked camera hardware.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro Camera Hardware Leak

The ZTE Axon 30 Pro's camera specification has been leaked by "WHYLAB" who is a Chinese Blogger. The leaked post on Weibo suggests that the company will be using a 200MP Samsung sensor on the Axon 30 Pro for imaging. The post doesn't reveal the exact number of sensors which this handset will offer.

However, going by the current trend, we can expect ZTE to launch the Axon 30 Pro with a triple or quad rear camera setup. As per the leak, the camera will come with an f/1.37 aperture and have a pixel size of 1.28um. This sensor is said to come with support for 16K video recording.

Separately, Ni Fei, ZTE president, has also shared a teaser on Weibo which hints at the industry's most powerful camera system. The teaser doesn't confirm the camera specifications. But, there could be a possibility that the brand might launch the device with the aforementioned sensor.

This will definitely raise bars for other brands in the smartphone camera category. Also, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro will likely be the first smartphone to offer this massive camera sensor (200MP) in the market.

The other primary features of the ZTE Axon 30 Pro are still under wraps. However, there is a possibility that the handset will debut with the Snapdragon 888 processor. The other features such as battery and display are also expected to be top-of-the-line.

via

Best Mobiles in India