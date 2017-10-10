ZTE Axon Multy foldable smartphone spotted on Geekbench before October 17 launch

We already know that ZTE is working on a foldable smartphone that is likely dubbed Axon Multy. Going by the previous rumors and speculations, this smartphone will have two displays those can be unfolded into a single 6.8-inch display.

Now, the ZTE Axon Multy has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database with the name ZTE Z999. The foldable ZTE Z999 was benchmarked on the popular benchmarking database. The device was seen running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS and have 4GB RAM. The benchmark datuabase showed the device is equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor that appeared to be similar to that of the Snapdragon 821. This makes us believe that the Snapdragon 821 SoC could be used in the Axon Multy.

Going by the benchmark database listing, the ZTE Z999 has scored 1677 points and 4130 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. These scores are similar to that of the other smartphones based on the Snapdragon 821 SoC.

Going by the popular leakster Roland Quandt who shared the link to the benchmark of the ZTE Z999 aka ZTE Axon on his Twitter handle, the User Agent Profile link confirms that the smartphone will feature a FHD 1080p resolution.

The ZTE launch event is slated to happen on October 17 in New York City. We can expect the foldable display smartphone - ZTE Axon Multy to be unveiled at the event next week. Going by the existing reports, this smartphone is said to be exclusive to the carrier AT&T and priced at around $500. For more details regarding this smartphone, we need to wait for a week as we will get to know all the specifications and features at the time of its unveiling.