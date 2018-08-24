ZTE Axon Pro with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6 GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

ZTE, the brand which is known for manufacturing electronics equipment is expected to launch a flagship smartphone in the next few months. According to leaks, the company is gearing up for the launch of the ZTE Axon Pro to replace the ZTE Axon 7.

And now, the ZTE Axon Pro has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number ZTE A2019G Pro. According to rumors, the smartphone will be launched at the upcoming tech event IFA, held in Berlin. The Geekbench listing does reveal the some of the important specifications of the smartphone.

ZTE Axon Pro specifications

According to the listing, the ZTE Axon Pro is based on a Qualcomm octa-core chipset with a minimum clock speed of 1.77 GHz. On single core performance, the device scores 2399 points and on the multi-core performance, the device scores 8785 points. These scores do confirm that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset. As these scores are similar to other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The listing also confirms that the smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM with an Akershus motherboard and is expected to come with at least 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The last thing that we got to know about the ZTE Axon is that the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS and the device is likely to get Android 9 Pie update in the near future.

Just like every other modern flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon Pro is also expected to offer features like a modern display with an 18:9 aspect ratio or even a 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch design on top of the smartphone. The device is likely to offer premium build quality and is expected to offer an all-glass design with support for wireless charging capability and is likely to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The company is expected to launch the ZTE Axon Pro on the 30th of August in IFA Berlin. Considering the price of the previous ZTE smartphones, the ZTE Axon Pro is expected to launch with an under $500 price tag.