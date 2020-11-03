ZTE Blade 2020 5G Listed Online; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new ZTE mid-range smartphone is going to hit the shelves anytime soon. Called the ZTE Blade 20 5, the device has been spotted at the China Telecom's product library confirming its launch in the coming days. The features of the handset have also been tipped via a recent TENNA listing. The device will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity processor and feature a triple camera setup at the rear.

ZTE Blade 2020 5G Specifications And Features

The ZTE Blade 2020 5G's entire specification have been tipped via TENNA mobile authentication website. The device will be using the mid-range octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. It is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage capacity. The company is yet to confirm the availability of any other variant.

The smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.52-inch display which will likely be an LCD panel. The device will offer an HD+ resolution and feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The handset might come with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, the handset will accommodate a 16MP primary camera sensor paired up with an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear panel will also have a fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS. We are yet to get details on its battery capacity.

It is worth mentioning that the pricing of the ZTE Blade 2020 5G has also been tipped by the China Telecom product library. The device will retail for 1,699 Yuan which is close to Rs. 18,879 in Indian currency. It will be available in Light Blue Mint and Jazz Gray shades.

ZTE has not announced any official launch date and the listing suggested October 30 launch. While the suggested date has already passed by, it is highly likely that the company announces the handset for the masses in the coming weeks.

via

Best Mobiles in India