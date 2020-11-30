ZTE Blade 2021 Launch Slated For December 2; To Ship With 48MP Triple Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Several new smartphones are slated to launch in the first week of December. ZTE is also said to introduce a new handset in its existing Blade smartphone lineup. The upcoming smartphone will be a 5G offering suggest some leaks. The company itself has teased the launch of the ZTE Blade V2021 this week in China. Also, the handset has been made available for pre-orders.

ZTE Blade V2021 Official Launch Date

The ZTE Blade 2021 is confirmed to make a debut on December 2, 2020. The company has shared a teaser poster that reveals the launch date of the latest offering. Additionally, the Chinese online retailer named Jingdong has also listed the handset on its platform along with some of the key features.

The ZTE Blade V 2020 is said to feature a vertical triple-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor which will have an f/1.79 aperture. Aiding the main lens will be an 8MP sensor which will be used for ultrawide angle shots. This sensor will have a 120-degree FoV. Also, there will be a 2MP sensor for depth messages.

As per the teaser image, the device will also have an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner at the back panel. The back panel will feature a textured pattern. The official teaser poster doesn't reveal what all hardware it will pack. The display upfront is tall and has narrow bezels all around. There will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The display size and resolution type are unknown at the moment. It remains to be seen if the device will feature an AMOLED or LCD panel. The processor powering the handset is also unspecified, so is the battery capacity. Since the launch is just a few days away, some additional features could be tipped by the brand or via leaks.

via

