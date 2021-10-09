ZTE Blade A71 With Unisoc SC9863A SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Announced; India Launch, Expected Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE recently launched its second-generation under-display camera phone called the Axon 30 5G. After expanding its flagship smartphone lineup, the company has now added a new model to its affordable 'Blade' lineup dubbed Blade A70. ZTE has used a Unisoc series processor to power the latest entry-level phone. This is the latest trend amongst smartphone OEMs. What else this device brings to the table and where can you buy it? Following are the details:

ZTE Blade A71 Key Features

The ZTE Blade A71 is a low-end phone which is equipped with the Unisoc SC9863A processor. This octa-core processor is combined with 3GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The handset also has an additional up to 512GB microSD card. The device has been pre-installed with Android 11 which is topped with a custom ZTE interface on top.

The ZTE Blade A71 is equipped with a 6.52-inch display which is an IPS LCD panel. The display supports 720p HD+ resolution and a 60Hz standard refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The ZTE Blade A71 uses three cameras at the back with a 16MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The ZTE Blade A71's connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port that charges a 4,000 mAh battery and is also used for data transfers. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Where To Buy ZTE Blade A71?

The ZTE Blade A71 has been currently launched in Malaysia at RM499 (approx Rs. 9,000). The device comes in a sole 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option and black, blue, and green colour options. ZTE has not revealed the sale details and also its availability in the global market including India.

Therefore, it is difficult to confirm if its launch is happening any time soon in the remaining regions. The new budget phone will be going up against the likes of Micromax IN 2B and the Infinix Hot 11. This handset had competitive pricing and hardware. How well the audience responds to this device is yet to be seen.

