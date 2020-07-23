ZTE Blade A7s, Blade L210 Appears At Google Play Console: New Budget Offerings? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE might soon refresh its Blade smartphone series as two upcoming models have been spotted online. The ZTE Blade A7 2020 and the Blade L210 have paid a visit to Google Play Console. The website gives insight into some of the key features of both the smartphones. And it seems that they both will come with an affordable price tag.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020, Blade L210 Leaked Specifications

The ZTE Blade A7 2020 is listed with the P963F03 model number, while the Blade L210 is spotted with the P731F50 model number. As per the listing, the Blade A7s will have an HD+ display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution and 320 DPI pixel density.

The display type is not mentioned, but it could be an LCD panel. The image shared on the website shows a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device is further listed with the Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset which will be paired with PowerVR GE8322 GPU and 2GB RAM. It will be pre-loaded with Android 10 OS.

The ZTE Blasé L210 seems to be the low-end variant amongst the two. The Google Play Console listing suggests Spreadtrum SC7731E processor clubbed with Mali T820 GPU for graphics. The device will come with a 1GB RAM configuration.

The listing also suggests a low-end display with 480 x 960 pixels resolution and 240 DPI pixel density. This model will also come with Android 10 OS pre-installed. As per the image, the device will have thick bezels on all corners and there will be no notch as well.

The camera and battery specifications of both smartphones haven't been revealed by this listing and the information on the same are still at large. If the reports are to be believed, then ZTE will launch the Blade A7s and the Blade L210 sometime soon in China and European countries. Its arrival in India remains uncertain as of now.

via

Best Mobiles in India