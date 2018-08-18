ZTE to come back with the launch of Axon 9 at IFA 2018

ZTE the smartphone maker has announced an event at the IFA 2018 which is going to take place in Berlin later this month. It has been expected that the company will introduce its Axon 9 smartphone, which would be the successor of the Axon 7. The Axon 7 was launched back in 2016, and its been two years the company hasn't launched its successor. According to the teaser, the company will also introduce "leading 5G innovations" on display at a trade show booth.

The Axon 9 is expected to follow the tend and sport a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC.

On the optical front, the Axon 9 will come with a dual camera setup on the rear, similar to most of the flagship smartphone. But we haven't received any concrete camera specification of the upcoming smartphone. The company is also said to introduce the new Blade series smartphone at the event.

If you remember back in April, the United States Government banned the company from using American technology for seven years. But later the US Secretary of Commerce Department lifted the ban on American firms selling products to ZTE. The company has paid a penalty of $400 million from the $1.4 billion.

The company is not ready to give up and for a come back it has scheduled the IFA event for August 30. The event will start at 4 PM CEST (7:30 PM IST ). We will get to know about the smartphone in the upcoming weeks. Let's see what ZTE is going to serve this time after fighting with the United States government.

Just to recall, the Axon 7 comes with 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Display type AMOLED. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 2.2 GHz Processor, Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 that is coupled with Adreno 530 GPU, RAM and 128 GB Storage, 6 GB RAM default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 128 GB with the help of a microSD Card.