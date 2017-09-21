ZTE Nubia NX595J gets certified by TENNA: Unfortunately it is not a bezel-less smartphone

ZTE and its sub-brand Nubia might be gearing up to unveil several new smartphones in the market. With how things are progressing and considering the rumors and leaks that we have witnessed so far it is quite evident that we are going to see new smartphones from these brands.

Having said that, a new Nubia smartphone has just been certified by TENAA the Chinese certification site. And while the phone has made its appearance on the site we further get to learn about the new handset more in detail. The device has been listed as NX595J, and we are actually sad because the rumors that we heard about this model being a bezel-less smartphone has turned out to be false.

Earlier, it was reported that this model would come with a full bezel-less display like the one on Mi Mix or Galaxy S8. But everything has changed now as we get the confirmation form TENNA.

In any case, talking about the details revealed through the listing, the new smartphone will come with a bit higher specs than its predecessor assuming it is the variant of V7. The handset features a 5.2-inch multi-touch TFT display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor (it could be a MediaTek chip) which is further paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone has 32GB internal storage space.

As for the optics, Nubia NX595J features a dual camera setup at the rear and a single camera at the back. The details about the sensors have not been revealed though. The smartphone is backed by a 3100mAh battery and it seems that it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset measures 147.99 x 72.09 x 7.95 mm and weighs 156 grams.

It sports dual SIM slots and there is a fingerprint sensor which is probably embedded in the home button. The handset will support 4G LTE along with usual options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS.

That is pretty much it about the new device. However, now that the smartphone has appeared on TENNA it shouldn't be long before the company unveils the device in the market. We are expecting Nubia to make some announcements soon.