ZTE Nubia phones to come with stock Android in future

MWC 2018 concluded on March 1 and this year we yet again got to see new launches, unique innovations and details about what smartphone manufacturers are planning for the year ahead. While each company had to present or say something ZTE a prominent player in the smartphone market did announce an interesting news.

The company's sub-brand Nubia will reportedly discontinue Nubia UI. And the company has stated that it will now switch to stock Android for its global devices. According to Greek publication, TechValue, Nubia will be keeping its user interface only for devices in China. Apparently, Google services are blocked in China.

However, a company spokesperson has said that the main reason for this decision was that the company is now addressing the users' need for faster Android updates and patches. As such, upcoming Nubia phones which will come with stock Android Oreo will be on Project Treble. This is a positive news and the new Nubia devices will be getting updates finally on time.

The Nubia executive has also stated that it will be less work for Nubia to maintain the stock software in global models. Further, the executive said that it should keep consumers in Europe and other regions happy and satisfied with the product.

ZTE and Nubia will be launching devices in Europe and other markets in the coming days.

At MWC 2018, ZTE launched three new smartphones dubbed as Blade V9, Blade V9 Vita, and Tempo Go. Interestingly, Tempo Go is the company's first Android Go smartphone. ZTE Blade V9 and V9 Vita will go on sale in select markets like parts of Europe, Mexico, and China. However, the Blade V9 could also make its way to the US market.

Meanwhile, some of the earlier reports have also suggested that ZTE and its sub-brand Nubia are also working on a gaming smartphone. ZTE during the MWC 2018 also showcased three prototypes of an unannounced smartphone concept designed with a focus on Android gaming. Besides, Nubia's CEO, Ni Fei has also already confirmed that the company is planning to develop a gaming phone. And just yesterday, it was reported that Nubia might announce the gaming phone as early as April.