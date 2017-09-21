ZTE V0721 gets certified by TENNA: Launching soon

It looks like ZTE is yet again gearing up to bring a new smartphone to the market soon.

Well, a new ZTE smartphone has just been certified by TENAA the Chinese certification site. And while the phone has made its appearance on the site we further get to learn about the new handset more in detail.

The device has been listed as V0721, and we are assuming that this device will probably be a successor or another variant of XTE Blade V7. The latter came with model number V0720. So from the succession of the number it could likely be the case of another V series smartphone.

Talking about the details revealed through the listing, the new smartphone will come with a bit higher specs than its predecessor assuming it is the variant of V7. The handset features a 5.2-inch multi-touch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core processor (it could be a MediaTek chip) which is further paired with 3GB RAM. The smartphone has 32GB internal storage space.

As for the optics, ZTE V0721 features a 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash and 1080p video recording support. Up front, there is a 5MP shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 2540mAh battery and it seems that it is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports dual SIM slots and there is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well. The handset will support 4G LTE along with usual options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The phone measures 146.1 x 72.6 x 8.25mm and weighs 138g. Color options include Silver Gray and Gold.

That is pretty much it about the new device. However, now that the smartphone has appeared on TENNA it shouldn't be long before the company unveils the device in the market. We are expecting ZTE to make some announcements soon.